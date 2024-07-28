1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Up 162.7% in July

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a growth of 162.7% from the June 30th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $185.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $26,671.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at $120,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $67,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,054,239 shares of company stock worth $21,111,248 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 57.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

