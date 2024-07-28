21,500 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

