2,334 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 753.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 142,391 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $8,347,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

