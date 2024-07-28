2,473 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000.

IYJ opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

