249 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

WTS stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

