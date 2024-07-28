29,409 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.40. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

