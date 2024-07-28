34,178 Shares in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Smith Douglas Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $3,973,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

NYSE:SDHC opened at $31.97 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

