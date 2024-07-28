4,572 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,506,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $62,387,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

