47,881 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,711,000. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 441,318 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

