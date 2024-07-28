5,625 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after buying an additional 305,592 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.38 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.