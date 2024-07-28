7,840 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,825,000 after buying an additional 208,264 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.