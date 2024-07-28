8,737 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 17.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 89.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.
Proto Labs Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $41.87.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
