A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATEN opened at $14.25 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

