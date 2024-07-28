Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,507.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

