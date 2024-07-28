Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,507.5 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.
Aalberts Company Profile
