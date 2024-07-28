AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $186.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

