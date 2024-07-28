AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.71-10.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $185.16 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $186.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

