AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $200.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $187.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.71.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.16 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

