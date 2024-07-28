ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,402,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 1,873,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,804.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

