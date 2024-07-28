Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at $5,284,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

