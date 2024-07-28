Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 162,137 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,027,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 632,040 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.