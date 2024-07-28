Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 221.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adient by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Adient Price Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.