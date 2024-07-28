Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About Provident Financial

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.