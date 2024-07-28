Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 12.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arcellx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of ACLX opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,891. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

