Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

