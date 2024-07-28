Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 487.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 342,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

