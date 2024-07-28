Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $177,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after buying an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

