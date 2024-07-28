Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

