Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $345,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $100.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.