Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

