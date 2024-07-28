Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Archrock by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 686,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

