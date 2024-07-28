Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,695 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGR stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $688.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

