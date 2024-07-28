Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 261,060 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 1,201.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IKNA. Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

