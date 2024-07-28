Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Parsons by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

