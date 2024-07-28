Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,748 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $1.62 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCAB. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

