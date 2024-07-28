Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,205 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 528.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in SEA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,119 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,263 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of SE stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

