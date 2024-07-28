Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103,884 Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTRX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lantronix news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

