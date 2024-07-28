Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:COE opened at $17.05 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.57.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

