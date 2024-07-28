Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

