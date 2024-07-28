Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,247 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.