Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,575 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TKC opened at $7.94 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.