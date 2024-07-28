Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 79,771 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

