Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,587 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ODC opened at $66.28 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 9.93%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

