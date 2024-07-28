Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Separately, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
ACHL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.