Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

ACHL stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

