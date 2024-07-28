Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

