Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $44,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2,948.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 762,793 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,339.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 612,005 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $26,360,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

