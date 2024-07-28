Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honest news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNST. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

