Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Youdao Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $419.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

