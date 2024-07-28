Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,592,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 57,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

