Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,438,938 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,548.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company's stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

