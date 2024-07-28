Accel Entertainment (ACEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACEL
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.