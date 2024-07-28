Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Get Accolade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,529 shares of company stock valued at $102,466 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $13,387,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $5,657,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 314,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Accolade by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCD

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.